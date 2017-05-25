Condemned Texas man loses appeal in death of pregnant woman
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rosendo Rodriguez. Rodriguez, on Texas death row for the 2005 slaying of a pregnant Lubbock woman whose body was stuffed inside a piece of luggage found at the Lubbock city landfill, has lost a federal court appeal.
