Condemned Texas man loses appeal in d...

Condemned Texas man loses appeal in death of pregnant woman

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: News Times

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rosendo Rodriguez. Rodriguez, on Texas death row for the 2005 slaying of a pregnant Lubbock woman whose body was stuffed inside a piece of luggage found at the Lubbock city landfill, has lost a federal court appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 4 hr Fart walker 154
City council Yolanda is a Joke... 6 hr Yep 1 1
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 9 hr Fart smellers 12
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16) 10 hr JOJO 16
News Initiatives put some order back at border (Jul '06) 11 hr Water 2
Seeking A Lactating Man 13 hr Farts now 17
News Mentally ill languish in Texas jails despite fu... 18 hr Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC