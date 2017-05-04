Concert aims to unify both sides of b...

Concert aims to unify both sides of border

With musicians performing on two stages set up next to each other on either side of the border, a concert at the Douglas Port of Entry this month will bring a different kind of attention to an area that's been in the national spotlight for barriers. Organizers with the Bi-national Arts Institute say the message behind the fourth annual "Concert Without Borders" isn't political - it's about unity and art.

