Concert aims to unify both sides of border
With musicians performing on two stages set up next to each other on either side of the border, a concert at the Douglas Port of Entry this month will bring a different kind of attention to an area that's been in the national spotlight for barriers. Organizers with the Bi-national Arts Institute say the message behind the fourth annual "Concert Without Borders" isn't political - it's about unity and art.
