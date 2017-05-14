Chief: Car driving away when officer ...

Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally shot Texas teen

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WAFB-TV Baton Rouge

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber speaks during a news conference after an officer involved shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the Balch Springs Learning Center and Library in Balch Spri... . This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday... A suburban Dallas police chief acknowledged Monday that an officer who fatally shot a black 15-year-old in a moving vehicle fired as the car was driving away - not as it reversed toward officers, as the department had previously asserted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Petition for sanctuary institution gains momentum 5 hr Eddie 5
News Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texa... 7 hr Laredo 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 17 hr YouPhart 40
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Mon Ken 1,034
News 10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In Mon cheaperscreepers 1
News Audience at tea party debate cheers leaving uni... (Sep '11) Sun Protester 1,743
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... Sun anonymous 13
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC