Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally shot Texas teen
Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber speaks during a news conference after an officer involved shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the Balch Springs Learning Center and Library in Balch Spri... . This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday... A suburban Dallas police chief acknowledged Monday that an officer who fatally shot a black 15-year-old in a moving vehicle fired as the car was driving away - not as it reversed toward officers, as the department had previously asserted.
