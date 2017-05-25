Census: Texas has 4 of top 5 fastest ...

Census: Texas has 4 of top 5 fastest growing large US cities

Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that four of the five fastest-growing large cities in the U.S. during the 12 months leading up to last July 1 were in Texas, including some in its sprawling suburban areas. Conroe, a Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing, increasing by 7.8 percent during that span.

