Boy, 11, killed in East Texas school bus crash
An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash involving the school bus on which he was riding on a rural road near the Texas-Louisiana border. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash Monday involved a school bus from the Shelbyville Independent School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
