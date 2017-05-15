Boy, 11, killed in East Texas school ...

Boy, 11, killed in East Texas school bus crash

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

An 11-year-old boy has been killed in a crash involving the school bus on which he was riding on a rural road near the Texas-Louisiana border. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash Monday involved a school bus from the Shelbyville Independent School District.

