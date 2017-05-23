Bill could turn back page, return pow...

Bill could turn back page, return power to Texas board of ed

18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Texas Legislature is close to giving the state's often-combative Board of Education broader veto power over textbooks used across America's second-largest state. A bill already approved in the state Senate and up for a House vote Tuesday lets the board's 15 elected members reject textbook content deemed not "suitable for the subject and grade level."

