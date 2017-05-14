BBC newsreader battling cancer forced to wipe down desks

Ready to frock and roll! Gisele Bundchen kisses Tom Brady and Katy Perry wears a full face veil as the stars arrive for the Met Gala Student knifeman kills one and seriously injures three others with a machete in stabbing rampage at the University of Texas San Diego gunman who coolly held a beer can as he shot seven people - killing one - 'was despondent over breaking up with his girlfriend and called her DURING the deadly pool party rampage' CIA interrogator reveals how the agency tracked down Bin Laden by piecing together what his comrades at Guantanamo Bay let slip Johnny Depp must undergo mental evaluation for 'compulsive spending disorder', his former managers say in counter-lawsuit over his 'wasted millions' Trump might raise the gasoline tax to fund highway projects - but Spicer says there's 'no endorsement of it' yet Renowned author, 83, who penned books on Bobby Kennedy and Edie ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.