Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texas stabbings
There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 14 hrs ago, titled Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texas stabbings. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
An unlikely coalition in Nevada is trying to force pharmaceutical drugmakers to refund insurance companies and diabetics if insulin prices surpass inflation. An unlikely coalition in Nevada is trying to force pharmaceutical drugmakers to refund insurance companies and diabetics if insulin prices surpass inflation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Aren't students allowed to carry on the UT campus? Of course they are. Listen up kiddies, if you're 21 get a permit to carry and if you're not old enough to carry or choose not to, get yourself a can of BEAR Spray that shoots 20 feet, or carry a can of Wasp spray that shoots 20 feet. Aim for the face and disable these nutjobs. With a little luck you may even erase one of two of them.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|11 hr
|YouPhart
|41
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|Ken
|1,034
|10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In
|23 hr
|cheaperscreepers
|1
|Audience at tea party debate cheers leaving uni... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Protester
|1,743
|The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ...
|Sun
|anonymous
|13
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|Sun
|God Guns and America
|9
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|Sun
|steve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC