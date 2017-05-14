Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbin...

Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university

A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people Monday on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said. Student Rachel Prichett said she was standing in line at a food truck outside a gym when she saw a man with a knife resembling a machete approach the person standing behind her.

