Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people Monday on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said. Student Rachel Prichett said she was standing in line at a food truck outside a gym when she saw a man with a knife resembling a machete approach the person standing behind her.
|The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ...
|6 hr
|USA Today
|14
|Petition for sanctuary institution gains momentum
|12 hr
|Eddie
|5
|Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texa...
|14 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Mon
|YouPhart
|40
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Ken
|1,034
|10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In
|Mon
|cheaperscreepers
|1
|Audience at tea party debate cheers leaving uni... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Protester
|1,743
