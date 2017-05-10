American Indian tribe fights Texas to keep bingo centre open

Historically averse to anything resembling casino-style gambling, Texas officials are now going after a thriving electronic bingo centre run by an American Indian tribe, nearly a year after the machines began filling a rustic building on historic land north of Houston. The Alabama-Coushatta tribe runs the Naskila Gaming entertainment centre, named for their word for dogwood trees that populate the Piney Woods of East Texas.

