American Indian tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open

In this May 2, 2017, photo, gamblers play electronic bingo at the Naskila Gaming center, operated by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas about 15 miles east of Livingston, Texas. Nearly a year after a relatively small electronic bingo operation quietly opened, Texas officials historically opposed to anything resembling casino-style gambling are in federal court insisting the 365 bingo machines are illegal.

