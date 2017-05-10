After campus stabbings, Texas House eases knife restrictions

A week after one University of Texas student was killed and three others injured in a knife attack on campus, the state House has voted to allow carrying large knives in many areas of the state. Bill sponsor John Frullo, a Lubbock Republican, says knives with blades longer than five-and-a-half inches would still be banned from college campuses and public schools, and prohibited in most bars, sporting events, courthouses and voting areas.

