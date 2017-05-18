1 firefighter killed, 2 seriously hur...

1 firefighter killed, 2 seriously hurt in San Antonio fire

1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A San Antonio firefighter has died and two others are seriously hurt after a fire swept through a local shopping mall, where parts of the building collapsed and forced crews to retreat. SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio firefighter was killed and two others were seriously hurt while battling a blaze at a strip mall that grew so intense that fire crews were forced to retreat as parts of the building collapsed.

