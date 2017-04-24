Woman on Texas death row, convicted cop killer, lose appeals

Texas' highest criminal court has refused an appeal from an East Texas woman on death row for the slaying seven years ago of her developmentally disabled baby sitter. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday rejected 15 claims raised by 50-year-old Kimberly Cargill, who was convicted in Smith County in 2012 of causing the asphyxiation of 39-year-old Cherry Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.