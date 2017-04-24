Woman on Texas death row, convicted cop killer, lose appeals
Texas' highest criminal court has refused an appeal from an East Texas woman on death row for the slaying seven years ago of her developmentally disabled baby sitter. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday rejected 15 claims raised by 50-year-old Kimberly Cargill, who was convicted in Smith County in 2012 of causing the asphyxiation of 39-year-old Cherry Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|37 min
|Justicia
|136
|Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ...
|1 hr
|Laredo
|1
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|22 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|72
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|22 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav...
|Tue
|Retribution
|3
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|Tue
|Nono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC