Wife of Texas church bus driver kille...

Wife of Texas church bus driver killed in crash found dead in home

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The wife of the Texas bus driver killed in a crash last month was found dead in her home Tuesday, officials said. Dianne Barrett was found dead in her New Braunfels home at around 9:45 a.m., New Braunfels police spokesman David Ferguson told the San Antonio Express-News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma... 59 min Born Again Gay 18
News Austin representatives say Texas lacks proper e... 3 hr Say phart 1
News Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote... 3 hr Judge phart 1
News Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11) Thu UFailed 28
News Open meetings ruling unlikely to impact El Paso... Wed New Resident 2
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) Tue Fort Collins Prog... 515
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,285,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC