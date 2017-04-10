What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school finance fix?
After the Senate approved a sweeping bill offering taxpayer funds to private and religious schools, the House overwhelmingly passed language in its version of the state budget forbidding the practice - likely killing state-subsidized "school choice." On Wednesday, the House is scheduled to approve a $1.6 billion bill altering how Texas pays for its public schools.
