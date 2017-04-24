What to watch: Was 'sanctuary cities'...

What to watch: Was 'sanctuary cities' vote a Straus rebuke?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The passage of the bill requiring local police to help enforce federal immigration policy was a slam dunk for Republicans like Straus. But, in committee, the House had moved to soften a stricter measure approved previously by the state Senate that mandated that police only inquire about someone's immigration status after an arrest rather than after being just detained, which can include routine interactions like traffic stops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 13 min Now fart 28
News Prison company struggles to get license for fam... 3 hr God Guns and America 9
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... 12 hr Retribution 12
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... 12 hr steve 2
News El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl... 21 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 28
News NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill Sat SHORTY 3
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Apr 27 Falsely Accused Dad 1,033
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,679,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC