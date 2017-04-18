What to Watch: Abbott breaths news li...

What to Watch: Abbott breaths news life into bathroom bill

46 min ago

For months, Gov. Greg Abbott stayed silent and Texas' bathroom bill languished in the Legislature amid mounting criticism from LGBT activists and business groups. Now Abbott's all-in, becoming the nation's first governor to fully embrace the issue.

