Walker, Texas citizen? Chuck Norris named honorary Texan

The Texas Senate named actor Chuck Norris an honorary Texan during a ceremony Tuesday at the state's Capitol, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Oklahoma-born Norris, also a martial artist and U.S. Air Force veteran, is well known for his karate-kicking character in "Walker, Texas Ranger."

