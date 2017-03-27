USU track: AJ Boully charges to 400-m...

USU track: AJ Boully charges to 400-meters hurdles victory Friday at Texas Relays

1 hr ago

Utah State senior AJ Boully seized the crown in the men's 400m hurdles on Friday at the 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Boully performed at an elite level, edging out Texas hurdler and 2016 Olympian, Byron Robinson, to win the 400m hurdles with a time of 49.58.

Chicago, IL

