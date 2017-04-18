U.S. Attorney's Office calls East Tex...

U.S. Attorney's Office calls East Texas child porn case 'horrendous'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

An East Texan is among several people found guilty of producing child pornography, and trying to broadcast it live on places like social media. "Your law enforcement sees way too many of these types of cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b... 3 hr Laredo 1
News Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s... 15 hr Tracey 5
News Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ... Tue Laredo 1
News New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil... Tue TerriB1 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Universal Soldier 63,618
News What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ... Mon Will Phart 2
News Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11) Mon Valerie 2012 22
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC