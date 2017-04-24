Two child sex offenders explain how they picked their targets Read Story Charlotte Huffman
Last year, we brought you stories of predator teachers being passed from school to school. But we never heard from any of the educators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|3 hr
|New Resident
|17
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|11 hr
|SurePhart
|8
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Falsely Accused Dad
|1,033
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Apr 26
|Justicia
|136
|Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ...
|Apr 26
|Laredo
|1
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|72
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC