Trump and Republican leaders differ o...

Trump and Republican leaders differ on a lower corporate tax rate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

President Donald Trump is set to announce what he's calling a "tax reform and reduction" plan on Wednesday, and the longtime real estate mogul wants to slash the corporate tax rate by 20 percentage points, from 35 percent to 15 percent. Trump floated the idea of a 15 percent corporate tax rate during the campaign, but Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is proposing a 20 percent rate as part of its tax overhaul plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 37 min Justicia 136
News Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ... 1 hr Laredo 1
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... 22 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 72
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border 22 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
News Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration Tue tomin cali 1
News Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav... Tue Retribution 3
News Prison company struggles to get license for fam... Tue Nono 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC