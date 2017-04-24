Trump and Republican leaders differ on a lower corporate tax rate

President Donald Trump is set to announce what he's calling a "tax reform and reduction" plan on Wednesday, and the longtime real estate mogul wants to slash the corporate tax rate by 20 percentage points, from 35 percent to 15 percent. Trump floated the idea of a 15 percent corporate tax rate during the campaign, but Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is proposing a 20 percent rate as part of its tax overhaul plan.

