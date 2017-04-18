Trials in Texas biker shootout delaye...

Trials in Texas biker shootout delayed due to federal case

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: KRGV

Officials say upcoming trials related to the 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt have effectively been put on hold due to a separate federal case involving one of the gangs. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports state District Judge Matt Johnson on Friday delayed the first trial related to the deadly shootout at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... 3 hr kuda 10
News Court again finds intentional voter discriminat... 10 hr CodeTalker 12
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) 21 hr Bobbieg 24
News Bigfoot in Alice, Texas? Thu JS 10
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b... Apr 19 Laredo 1
News Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s... Apr 18 Tracey 5
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC