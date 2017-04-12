Tough Texas - sanctuary cities' bill ...

Tough Texas - sanctuary cities' bill moves closer to approval

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A tough Texas anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that threatens to throw county sheriffs and small-town constables in jail if they refuse to help enforce federal immigration law looks to be on the fast-track toward passage in the state's Republican-controlled Legislature. The proposal cleared a House committee 7-5 without debate Wednesday, setting up a floor vote soon.

