Tornado watches, severe storm warnings issued for East Texas counties

About 10 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Bowie; Camp; Cass; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Panola; Rusk; Smith; Titus; Upshur and Wood counties through 5 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. for the following counties: Henderson, Bowie, Camp, Franklin, Morris, Red River and Titus The watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for the following counties: Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Morris, Rains, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. Storms are expected to develop just after lunch time today and progress eastward through East Texas into the early evening hours.

