Tornado watches, severe storm warnings issued for East Texas counties
About 10 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Bowie; Camp; Cass; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Panola; Rusk; Smith; Titus; Upshur and Wood counties through 5 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. for the following counties: Henderson, Bowie, Camp, Franklin, Morris, Red River and Titus The watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for the following counties: Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Morris, Rains, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. Storms are expected to develop just after lunch time today and progress eastward through East Texas into the early evening hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|1 hr
|butters_
|3
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Falsely Accused Dad
|1,033
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Wed
|Texas phartzz
|4
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Wed
|Justicia
|136
|Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|72
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC