This Texas abortion doctor suffers da...

This Texas abortion doctor suffers daily threats and protests...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Nearly every day on his way to work, a young doctor named Bhavik Kumar passes a crowd of demonstrators who protest his life's work. The 32-year-old logs more than 3,000 miles a month driving between his home in Austin and one of the three abortion clinics left in San Antonio, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Bigfoot in Alice, Texas? 1 hr Bigfoot fan 9
News Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b... Wed Laredo 1
News Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s... Tue Tracey 5
News Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ... Tue Laredo 1
News New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil... Tue TerriB1 1
News What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ... Mon Will Phart 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC