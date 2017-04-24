the Drive: Obama returns; Syrians sanctioned; double execution set for tonight
President Barack Obama lifted the veil on his retirement Monday at a University of Chicago forum, engaging students with a message calling on them to use empathy and listen to those with whom they disagree. “I have to say that there's a reason why I'm always optimistic when things look like they're sometimes not going the way I want.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|20 min
|DC Dave
|66
|Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav...
|2 hr
|joe
|2
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|3 hr
|joe
|2
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|6 hr
|butters_
|11
|Try To Beat My Score (Texas Road Quiz)
|7 hr
|dkranks
|1
|Why are so many outsiders wanting to all of a s...
|13 hr
|TexanAmerican
|1
|NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill
|21 hr
|Ais4awesome
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC