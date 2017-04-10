Texas warns about biggest mumps outbreak in 22 years
The Texas Department of State Health Services warned this week of multiple ongoing mumps outbreaks. The surge, which includes 221 cases this year, constitutes the highest incidence of mumps in the state in 22 years.
