Texas voter ID case delayed until after legislative session

A federal judge mulling whether Texas passed its voter ID law with the intent to deliberately discriminate has agreed to delay the case until after the state's legislative session ends. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said in an order Monday that she'll delay any ruling until after a hearing June 7. The Texas Legislature adjourns May 29. Last year, a federal court ruled Texas' law discriminatory against poor and minority state residents, and ordered a workaround letting people without approved ID vote in November by signing an affidavit.

