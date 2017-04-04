Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan
The Texas Senate has named Chuck Norris an honorary Texan - especially fitting for the former star of "Walker, Texas Ranger." The actor and his wife, Gena, appeared in the chamber on Tuesday.
