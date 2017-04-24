Texas Senate approves creating state ...

Texas Senate approves creating state music museum in Austin

The Galveston County Daily News

The bill by Austin Democratic Sen. Kirk Watson passed Monday and creates a foundation overseeing the museum. It now heads to the House, where a similar measure by Fort Worth Republican Rep. Charlie Geren is awaiting a floor vote.

