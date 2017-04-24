Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city'...

Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Texas Republicans were poised Wednesday to take a big step toward banning "sanctuary cities" in their state, debating a bill through which police chiefs and sheriffs could even be jailed for not cooperating fully with federal immigration authorities. Although Democrats don't have the votes in the Republican-controlled Legislature to stop the bill from going to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made such a ban a priority, they vowed to fight it at every step, promising hours of emotionally charged debate on Wednesday before the Texas House votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 14 hr Texas phartzz 4
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 22 hr Justicia 136
News Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ... 23 hr Laredo 1
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... Tue UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 72
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Tue UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
News Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration Tue tomin cali 1
News Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav... Tue Retribution 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC