Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty
Texas Republicans were poised Wednesday to take a big step toward banning "sanctuary cities" in their state, debating a bill through which police chiefs and sheriffs could even be jailed for not cooperating fully with federal immigration authorities. Although Democrats don't have the votes in the Republican-controlled Legislature to stop the bill from going to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made such a ban a priority, they vowed to fight it at every step, promising hours of emotionally charged debate on Wednesday before the Texas House votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|14 hr
|Texas phartzz
|4
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|22 hr
|Justicia
|136
|Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ...
|23 hr
|Laredo
|1
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|Tue
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|72
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Tue
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav...
|Tue
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC