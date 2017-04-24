Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city'...

Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty

There are 4 comments on the KSLA-TV Shreveport story from 18 hrs ago, titled Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty. In it, KSLA-TV Shreveport reports that:

Texas Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, answers questions as the Texas house debates an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce fe... . Students gather in the Rotunda at the Texas Capitol to oppose SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration ... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Quirky

Denver, CO

#1 16 hrs ago
Brilliant !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PoisedPharts

Atlanta, GA

#2 14 hrs ago
Pass pharts
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#3 14 hrs ago
Texas believes that the constitution does not apply to their state

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Texas phartzz

United States

#4 14 hrs ago
PoisedPharts wrote:
Pass pharts
Believes phartzz
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 22 hr Justicia 136
News Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ... 23 hr Laredo 1
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... Tue UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 72
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Tue UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
News Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration Tue tomin cali 1
News Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav... Tue Retribution 3
News Prison company struggles to get license for fam... Tue Nono 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC