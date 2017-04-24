Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty
There are 4 comments on the KSLA-TV Shreveport story from 18 hrs ago, titled Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with jail penalty. In it, KSLA-TV Shreveport reports that:
Texas Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, answers questions as the Texas house debates an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce fe... . Students gather in the Rotunda at the Texas Capitol to oppose SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration ... .
#1 16 hrs ago
Brilliant !
#2 14 hrs ago
Pass pharts
#3 14 hrs ago
Texas believes that the constitution does not apply to their state
United States
#4 14 hrs ago
Believes phartzz
