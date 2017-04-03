Texas mulls asking drivers to help it...

Texas mulls asking drivers to help it clear rape kit backlog

14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Texas is considering asking drivers to help it clear its huge backlog of untested rape kits, a novel approach that has been well received by cost-conscious Republican lawmakers and one that other states might consider. The Republican-controlled Texas House on Wednesday gave tentative approval to the bill, which would ask drivers renewing their licenses to donate $1 or more to help test the thousands of rape kits awaiting analysis.

