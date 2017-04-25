Texas man convicted in double slaying gets Supreme Court hearing Monday
Virginia Board of Elections, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the "poll tax" is unconstitutional. The decision overruled the Supreme Court's earlier decision in the 1937 case Breedlove v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigfoot in Alice, Texas?
|1 hr
|JS
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|Tue
|Tracey
|5
|Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil...
|Tue
|TerriB1
|1
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|Mon
|Will Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC