Texas man charged after firing 'indiscriminately' at 2 men attacking his fianc e

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A Texas man was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly shooting at two men who were attacking his fiance outside their home. Jeremiah Morin, 34, of Spring, is being accused of firing at the men "indiscriminately," the Houston Chronicle reported Friday .

