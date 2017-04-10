Texas man arrested for trying to kill his stepmom attempts to
A man in jail for stabbing his stepmom to death hid in a recycling bin in an attempt to escape an Austin jail, an affidavit obtained by the KXAN reports. Pontrey Jones, 20, went through two security sliding doors and hid in the container "hoping to be wheeled outside," the court documents reveal.
