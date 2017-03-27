Texas, Louisiana brace for possible flooding and tornadoes
A storm system rumbling eastward through Texas toward the lower Mississippi Valley could pelt the region with large hail and cause flash-flooding and spawn tornadoes. A Texas state trooper reported seeing a tornado touchdown early Sunday morning in near Center Point, Texas, about 55 miles northwest of San Antonio, Texas.
