Texas, Louisiana brace for possible flooding and tornadoes

12 hrs ago

A storm system rumbling eastward through Texas toward the lower Mississippi Valley could pelt the region with large hail and cause flash-flooding and spawn tornadoes. A Texas state trooper reported seeing a tornado touchdown early Sunday morning in near Center Point, Texas, about 55 miles northwest of San Antonio, Texas.

