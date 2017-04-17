Texas introduces new earthquake-monitoring system
As part of the TexNet Seismic Monitoring Program, scientists and engineers at UT's Bureau of Economic Geology are installing seismometers, devices that measure the ground's motion, throughout Texas in order to better understand the rise in earthquakes in recent years. The sensors will help researchers locate where earthquakes occur, measure their intensity and determine potential causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|2 min
|anonymous
|2
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Valerie 2012
|22
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|21 hr
|BAF
|114
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|Sat
|L0LZ
|1
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|Apr 14
|EdmondWA
|19
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|Apr 14
|Dubya
|656
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC