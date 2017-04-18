Texas House passes bill opposing anti-Israel boycotts
The Texas House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill banning state entities from dealing with businesses that boycott Israel or its settlements. The bill approved Thursday follows the state Senate's approval of a similar bill in March by overwhelming numbers.
