Texas House passes bill making lottery winners anonymous
Texas' House of Representatives approved by voice vote Monday legislation that would shield the identity of state lottery winners receiving prizes of at least $1 million. Individuals could choose to remain anonymous and to prohibit the release of all personal information to the public under the bill, which now needs only a largely symbolic vote Tuesday to go to the state Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|20 min
|DC Dave
|66
|Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav...
|2 hr
|joe
|2
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|3 hr
|joe
|2
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|6 hr
|butters_
|11
|Try To Beat My Score (Texas Road Quiz)
|7 hr
|dkranks
|1
|Why are so many outsiders wanting to all of a s...
|13 hr
|TexanAmerican
|1
|NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill
|21 hr
|Ais4awesome
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC