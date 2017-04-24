Texas House passes bill making lotter...

Texas House passes bill making lottery winners anonymous

Texas' House of Representatives approved by voice vote Monday legislation that would shield the identity of state lottery winners receiving prizes of at least $1 million. Individuals could choose to remain anonymous and to prohibit the release of all personal information to the public under the bill, which now needs only a largely symbolic vote Tuesday to go to the state Senate.

