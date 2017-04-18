Texas governor gives first clear support for 'bathroom bill'
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for the first time Tuesday endorsed a "bathroom bill" and breathed new life into North Carolina-style efforts that businesses and LGBT rights groups hoped had stalled with time running out to sign into law. Abbott's sudden public support following months of silence is significant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|11 hr
|Tracey
|5
|Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ...
|21 hr
|Laredo
|1
|New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil...
|21 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|Mon
|Will Phart
|2
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Valerie 2012
|22
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Sun
|BAF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC