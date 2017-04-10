Texas getting first immigrant center ...

Texas getting first immigrant center built under Trump

Read more: Powhatan Today

A private prison company announced Thursday it has won a $110-million federal contract to build in Texas the first new immigrant detention center under the Trump administration. The GEO Group said that its 1,000-bed detention facility will be in Conroe, north of Houston, and will open by the end of next year.

