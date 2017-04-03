Texas expects big year for cotton

Texas expects big year for cotton

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued its Prospective Plantings report, and nationally USDA estimates 12 million acres will be planted in cotton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This is how much money you need to live comfort... 9 hr ComfortablyPhart 1
News Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ... Sat Wildchild 1
News Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan Sat Pid Tihs 1
Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area Sat anoninsider17 1
News 2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac... Fri How pharts 4
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... Fri Gremlin 86
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Fri butters_ 7
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC