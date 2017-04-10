Texas death row inmate loses appeal seeking new DNA testing
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Rodney Reed. The state's top criminal appeals court is refusing to allow additional DNA testing of evidence in the lengthy Central Texas death penalty case of Reed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|10
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|20 hr
|UFailed
|28
|Open meetings ruling unlikely to impact El Paso...
|Wed
|New Resident
|2
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Apr 9
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC