Texas death penalty practice deserves abolition
Arkansas wants to execute eight people over the next 10 days. The state's stock of Midazolam, a sedative used for lethal-injection, is due to expire at the end of the April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,614
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|38 min
|USA Today
|4
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|2 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Valerie 2012
|22
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Sun
|BAF
|114
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|Apr 15
|L0LZ
|1
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|Apr 14
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC