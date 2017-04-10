Texas court won't release 'affluenza'...

Texas court won't release 'affluenza' defendant from jail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Lawyers who used an "affluenza" defense for a Texas teenager in a fatal 2013 drunken-driving wreck have failed to secure his release from jail. The Texas Supreme Court denied the request Thursday for 20-year-old Ethan Couch, who was 16 when his crash killed four people near Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas getting first immigrant center built unde... 2 hr Laredo 1
News Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma... 8 hr EdmondWA 19
News Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11) 10 hr Dubya 656
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 11 hr kevin 1,031
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 12 hr Trump Plotza 12
News Austin representatives say Texas lacks proper e... 17 hr Say phart 1
News Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote... 17 hr Judge phart 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC