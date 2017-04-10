Texas cops arrested for DW, hours apart
Gena Rodriguez, an 11-year veteran assigned to West Patrol, faces a charge of drunken driving with a child under the age of 15 in the car, a state felony. She remains in the Bexar County Jail on an $8,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|8 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|14 hr
|EdmondWA
|19
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Dubya
|656
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|kevin
|1,031
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|17 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Austin representatives say Texas lacks proper e...
|22 hr
|Say phart
|1
|Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote...
|22 hr
|Judge phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC