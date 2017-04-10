Texas bill lets clerks refuse to issu...

Texas bill lets clerks refuse to issue same-sex marriage licenses

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Legislation authored by State Sen. Brian Birdwell that would allow county clerks in Texas to decline to issue same-sex marriage licenses if it conflicts with their religious beliefs was tentatively approved Tuesday by the Texas Senate. Bill 522 would allow clerks to recuse themselves from issuing a same-sex license and assign their duties to other clerks, a judge or even a special clerk.

