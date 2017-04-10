Texas bill lets clerks refuse to issue same-sex marriage licenses
Legislation authored by State Sen. Brian Birdwell that would allow county clerks in Texas to decline to issue same-sex marriage licenses if it conflicts with their religious beliefs was tentatively approved Tuesday by the Texas Senate. Bill 522 would allow clerks to recuse themselves from issuing a same-sex license and assign their duties to other clerks, a judge or even a special clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|6
|Open meetings ruling unlikely to impact El Paso...
|10 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Apr 9
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ...
|Apr 8
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC